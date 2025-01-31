Due on Friday at 0830 US Eastern time (0130 GMT), the Core PCE data is the focus. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data is a key measure of inflation that tracks changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers. It is reported monthly by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and is a critical tool used by the Federal Reserve to assess inflation and guide monetary policy.

There are two main types of PCE data:

1. Headline PCE: This measures the overall change in prices for all goods and services. It includes volatile components like food and energy, which can fluctuate sharply due to supply shocks, seasonal changes, or geopolitical events.

2. Core PCE: This excludes the more volatile food and energy prices to provide a clearer view of underlying inflation trends. Core PCE is the preferred inflation gauge for the Federal Reserve because it gives a more stable picture of long-term inflation pressures.

PCE is similar to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), but PCE is broader in scope and reflects changes in consumer behaviour, such as substituting products when prices rise.

You can see the median estimates for the various PCE data points below in the table.

The ranges for 'core' measures (why these are important is explained below) are:

Core PCE Price Index m/m

0.1% to +0.2%

and for the y/y

2.7% to 2.9%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: