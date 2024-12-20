For the full information on this post, why knowing the ranges is important etc, see this I posted earlier during the Asian session:
- US inflation (PCE) data due Friday - here are the critical ranges to watch
- Distribution of forecasts for the US PCE
But, if you just want the numbers ...
Core PCE Price Index m/m
- 0.1% to +0.3%
and for the y/y
- 2.8% to 3.0%
As for the consensus mid-point:
Powell spoke to the PCE this week, his estimate is bang in the middle:
- "Estimates based on the consumer-price index and toher data indicate that total PCE prices rose 2.5 percent over the 12 months ending in November and that, excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core PCE prices rose 2.8 percent."