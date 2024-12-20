For the full information on this post, why knowing the ranges is important etc, see this I posted earlier during the Asian session:

But, if you just want the numbers ...

Core PCE Price Index m/m

0.1% to +0.3%

and for the y/y

2.8% to 3.0%

As for the consensus mid-point:

Powell spoke to the PCE this week, his estimate is bang in the middle: