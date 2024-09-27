The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data is a key measure of inflation that tracks changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers. It is reported monthly by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and is a critical tool used by the Federal Reserve to assess inflation and guide monetary policy.

You can see the median estimates for the various PCE data points below in the table.

The ranges for 'core' measures (why these are important is explained below) are:

Core PCE Price Index m/m

0.1% to +0.2%

and for the y/y

2.5% to 2.7%

I posted a lot more on this here during the Asian session. But, if you just want the numbers there you are ;-)