The weekly US initial jobless claims in continuing claims for the current week shows:

initial jobless claims 190K versus 195K estimate. Prior week 192K

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 193K versus 191.25K previously

continuing claims 1.655M versus 1.665 million estimate. Prior week revised to 1.660M versus 1.654M previously reported

Like a broken record, the employment situation remains a potential inflationary issue. Not only did the initial claims move lower but the unit labor costs are much stronger than expectations and productivity was revised sharply lower.