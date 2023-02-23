Initial jobless claims
Initial jobless claims continues to skim along the bottom

This week's report corresponds with the BLS payroll survey week. So with the number still below 200,000, it implies a decent number for next month's jobs report.

The chances of a 50 basis point hike at the next meeting is around 20%. The expected terminal rate is centering around 5.35%. At the next Fed meeting, they will revise their terminal rate forecast in the central tendencies.