US initial jobless claims 194K versus 200K estimate
US initial jobless claims 194K versus 200K estimate
US initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week
- Initial jobless claims
Jobless Claims
Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or person
Read this Term 194K versus 200 K estimate. Prior month revised to 195K vs 196K last week
- 4 week moving average
Moving average
A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot
Read this Term of initial dollars claims 189.5K versus 189.00K last month
- Continuing claims 1.696M versus 1.695M estimate. Prior week was revised to 1.680M from 1.688M previously reported
- 4 week MA of continuing claims 1.673M vs 1.663M last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 4 were in California (+6,820), Ohio (+3,528), Illinois
(+1,533), Kansas (+611), and Florida (+568),
- The largest decreases were in Georgia (-1,463), New Jersey (-1,291),
Texas (-859), Oregon (-692), and Arkansas (-632).
Employment data remains solid. These numbers don't change that perception.
