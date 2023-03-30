>
US initial jobless claims 198K vs 196k estimate
-
The weekly US initial and continuing claim for the current week
- prior week 191K (unrevised)
- Initial jobless claims
Jobless Claims
Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or person
Read this Term 198K vs 196K estimate
- 4 week MA 198.25K vs 196.25K last week
- Continuing claims 1.689M vs 1.697M estimate. Prior week revised to 1.685M from 1.694M previous
- 4 week MA of continuing claims 1.692M vs 1681.75M
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 18 were in Massachusetts (+1,293), Mississippi (+729),
Georgia (+627), District of Columbia (+607), and Tennessee (+513),
- The largest decreases were in California
(-2,813), Illinois (-1,085), New York (-1,056), New Jersey (-678), and Michigan (-644).
The expectation for May hike of 25 basis points remains near 50-50. The weekly jobs report still reflect solid employment.
Tags
