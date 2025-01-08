The weekly US initial and continuing jobless claims data has been released:

Prior week initial jobless claims 211K

Initial jobless claims 201K vs 218K estimate.

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 213K vs 223.25K last week

Prior week of continuing claims 1.844M revised to 1.834M

Continuing claims 1.867M vs estimate of 1.867M

4-week MA 1.866M vs 1.869M last week

The US stocks have moved higher now as implied by the futures in what is volatile trading in the pre-market trading.

Waller comments were not hawkish. The market is applauding the strong jobs market. Yields are continuing to steepen with the 2-10 year spread is up to around 43 basis points which is the highest since May.