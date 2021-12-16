US initial jobless claims

Prior report 184K

Initial jobless claims 206K vs 195K est

Initial claims 4-week average 203.75K vs 219.75K last week lowest level since November 15, 1969 when it was 202.75M

Continuing claims 1.845M versus 1.936M

Continuing claims 4-week average 1.963M vs 2.029M last week. Lowest level since March 14, 2020 when it was at 1.730M

The initial jobs claims continue to hang at low levels. The four week moving average is the lowest since 1969 when it was just below the current level at 202.75M vs the current level 203.75M. The other employment data including the JOLTs job openings which are at record 11 million support the data. Labor market conditions remain very tight.