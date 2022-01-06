Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

US initial jobless claims 207K vs 198K estimate. Prior week was revised to 200K from 198K

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 204.5K vs 199.75K last week.

Continuing claims 1.754M vs 1.718M last week (revised from 1.716M last week)

4-week moving average of continuing jobs claims 1.798M vs 1.860M. The average is the lowest level since March 14, 2020

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending December 25 were in New Jersey (+4,660), Pennsylvania (+3,320), Ohio (+2,615), Michigan (+2,440), and New York (+2,287),

The largest decreases were in California (-7,320), Texas (-3,955), Virginia (-2,183), Alabama (-1,293), and Wisconsin (-1,181).

Jobless claims continue to track along low levels above and below the 200K level.

The premarket for US stocks show the Nasdaq down about 70 points. The Dow is up about 90 points while the S&P is up around one point.

The 10 year yield is down to 1.735% from the high of 1.753%.