Initial jobless claims

Prior week

initial jobless claims 207K vs 220K estimate

4 week moving average 212.50K vs 213.5K last week

Continuing claims 1.858K vs 1.890M estimate

4- week moving average 1.872Mvs 1.866M last week

The initial claims is for the survey week for BLS jobs report to be released the first week of February. The survey week for initial claims was also a holiday week which can skew the data.