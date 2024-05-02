Prior week 207K revised to 208K.

Initial jobless claims 208K versus 212K estimate.

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 210K vs 213.5K last week.

Continuing claims 1.774M versus 1.797M estimate.

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.789M vs 1.793M last week.

Initial jobless claims remain steady as she goes (you kinda wonder how they can remain so steady for such a long period of time) . Nevertheless job market remains healthy. Fed chair implied that rising unemployment would be a checkmark for potential easing a policy down the road