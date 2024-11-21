Prior week 217K (revised to 219K)

Initial jobless claims 213K vs 220K estimate

4-week moving average initial jobless claims 217K vs 221K prior

Continuing Claims 1.908M vs 1.873M estimate

Prior week of continuing claims 1.873M (revised to 1.872M)

4-week moving average of continueing claims 1.879M vs 1.874M prior

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending November 9 were in California (+5,906), New Jersey (+2,439), New York (+2,327), Minnesota (+1,889), and Texas (+1,275), while the largest decreases were in Michigan (-4,072), Kansas (-599), Wisconsin (-436), Ohio (-305), and North Dakota (-284).