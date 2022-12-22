- Prior week report
- Initial jobless claims 216Kversus 222K estimate. Last week 211K revised to 214K
- 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 221.75K vs 228.00 last week
- continuing claims 1.671M versus 1.683M estimate. Last week 1.671M revised to 1.678M
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims1.657M vs 1.627M last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending December 10 were in Connecticut (+471), District of Columbia (+237), Nevada (+157), Kentucky (+153), and Illinois (+138),
- The largest decreases were in New York (-7,134), California (-4,830), Georgia (-4,273), Texas (-3,954), and Pennsylvania (-2,669).
Steady as she goes for the claims data.