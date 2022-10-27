- Initial jobless claims xxxK vs 220K estimate
- 4 week moving average of jobless claims 219K vs 212.25K last week
- Continuing claims 1.438M vs 1.388M
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.387M vs. vs. 1.364M last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 15 were in Missouri (+1,850), Tennessee (+285), Hawaii (+191), Iowa (+131), and Mississippi (+119),
- The largest decreases were in Florida (-3,593), New York (-3,089), California (-2,817), Texas (-1,576), and Puerto Rico (-1,535).
The claims data remains a steady suggesting employment remains fairly solid