Prior week 219K revised to 222K

Initial jobless claims 218K vs 225K est

4- week moving average initial jobless 224.75 vs 228.25

Continuing claims 1.834M vs 1.838M estimate. Prior week revised to 1.821M from 1.829M prior

4-week moving average continuing claims 1.836M versus 1.842M last week.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 14 were in Texas (+2,216), New York (+1,842), California (+1,108), Georgia (+1,014), and Michigan (+787), while the largest decreases were in Massachusetts (-1,969), Wisconsin (-794), Connecticut (-569), Nebraska (-517), and Louisiana (-224).