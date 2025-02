Prior week initial jobless claims 207K revised to 208K

Initial jobless claims 219K vs 213K estimate

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 216.75 versus 212.75 last week

Prior week continuing claims 1.858M revised to 1.850 million

Continuing claims for the current week 1.886Mvs 1.874M estimate

4-week MA of continuing claims 1.872M vs 1.870M last week

Looking at the chart of initial jobless claims, the trend is sideways