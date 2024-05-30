Initial jobless claims
  • Prior week initial jobless claims 215K revised to 216K
  • Initial jobless claims 219K vs 218K estimate
  • 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 222.5K vs.220.00K last week
  • Prior week continuing claims 1.794M revised lower to 1.787M
  • Continuing claims 1.791M vs 1.797M estimate. Haven't been above 1.800M since the last week in March.
  • 4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.786M vs. 1.781M last week

The continuing jobless claims data corresponds with the survey week for the next employment report from the BLS.