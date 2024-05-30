Prior week initial jobless claims 215K revised to 216K

Initial jobless claims 219K vs 218K estimate

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 222.5K vs.220.00K last week

Prior week continuing claims 1.794M revised lower to 1.787M

Continuing claims 1.791M vs 1.797M estimate. Haven't been above 1.800M since the last week in March.

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.786M vs. 1.781M last week

The continuing jobless claims data corresponds with the survey week for the next employment report from the BLS.