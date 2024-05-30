- Prior week initial jobless claims 215K revised to 216K
- Initial jobless claims 219K vs 218K estimate
- 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 222.5K vs.220.00K last week
- Prior week continuing claims 1.794M revised lower to 1.787M
- Continuing claims 1.791M vs 1.797M estimate. Haven't been above 1.800M since the last week in March.
- 4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.786M vs. 1.781M last week
The continuing jobless claims data corresponds with the survey week for the next employment report from the BLS.