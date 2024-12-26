- Prior week 220K
- Initial jobless claims 219K vs 224k estimate
- 4-week moving average 226.5K vs 225.5K estimate
- Prior week continuing claims 1.874M revised to 1.864M
- Continuing claims 1.910M vs 1.880M estimate
- 4- week moving average of continuing claims 1.878M vs 1.880M last week.
Steady as she goes.
Stocks are lower in premarket
- Dow -220 points
- S&P -25 points
- Nasdaq -102 points
Some interesting facts
- 57 times the S&P has closed at record levels in 2024.
- Apple is closing on a $4T value. The market value is currently at $3.86T.