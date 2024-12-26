Prior week 220K

Initial jobless claims 219K vs 224k estimate

4-week moving average 226.5K vs 225.5K estimate

Prior week continuing claims 1.874M revised to 1.864M

Continuing claims 1.910M vs 1.880M estimate

4- week moving average of continuing claims 1.878M vs 1.880M last week.

Steady as she goes.

Stocks are lower in premarket

Dow -220 points

S&P -25 points

Nasdaq -102 points

Some interesting facts