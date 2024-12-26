Initial claims
  • Prior week 220K
  • Initial jobless claims 219K vs 224k estimate
  • 4-week moving average 226.5K vs 225.5K estimate
  • Prior week continuing claims 1.874M revised to 1.864M
  • Continuing claims 1.910M vs 1.880M estimate
  • 4- week moving average of continuing claims 1.878M vs 1.880M last week.

Steady as she goes.

Stocks are lower in premarket

  • Dow -220 points
  • S&P -25 points
  • Nasdaq -102 points

Some interesting facts

  • 57 times the S&P has closed at record levels in 2024.
  • Apple is closing on a $4T value. The market value is currently at $3.86T.