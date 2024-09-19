Prior week initial jobless claims 230K revised to 231K

Prior week continuing claims 1.850M revised to 1.843M

Initial jobless claims comes in strong and expected at 219K versus 230K estimate. Smallest sincethird week in May when it was at 216K

The 4-week moving average was 227,5K a decrease of 3,500 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 230.75K to 231.0K

Continuing claims 1.829M vs 1.854M estimat

The 4-week moving average was 1,844,250, a decrease of 6,500 from the previous week's revised average

The numbers continue to show strength from these numbers.

The 10 year yield is now up 6.8 basis points. The two year yield is up 1.6 basis points. It was in at the start of the US session.

Looking at the premarket for US stocks: