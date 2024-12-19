Prior week 242K

Initial jobless claims 220K vs 230K estimate

4-week moving average of the initial jobless claims 225.50K vs 224.25K last week

Prior week continuing claims 1.886M revised to 1.879M last week.

Continuing Claims for the current week 1.874M vs 1.890M est.

4-week moving average of the continuing claims 1.880M vs 1.886M last week

The weekly data dips back to the downside after the spike higher last week. It seems the data might be impacted by the calendar or other external factors causing some volatility in the short term.