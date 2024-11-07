Prior week initial jobless claims revised to 218K vs 216K

initial jobless claims 221K vs 221K estimate

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 227.25K vs 237.0K last week.

Prior week of continuing claims 1.862M revised to 1.853M

Continuing claims 1,892M vs 1.875M est

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.876M vs 1.867M last week

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 26 were in New York (+1,983), Michigan (+1,722), Illinois (+1,066), Texas (+757), and Ohio (+706),

The largest decreases were in North Carolina (-2,859), Florida (-2,429), California (-1,876), Virginia (-824), and Washington (-698).

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower in the short end and modestly higher in the long end:

2- year yield 4.241%, -2.7 basis points

5- year yield 4.247%, -2.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.415%, -1.0 basis points

30 year yield 4.605%, +0.5 basis points

Looking at the premarket for US stocks, the post election rally has continued.: