- Prior week initial jobless claims revised to 218K vs 216K
- initial jobless claims 221K vs 221K estimate
- 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 227.25K vs 237.0K last week.
- Prior week of continuing claims 1.862M revised to 1.853M
- Continuing claims 1,892M vs 1.875M est
- 4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.876M vs 1.867M last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 26 were in New York (+1,983), Michigan (+1,722), Illinois (+1,066), Texas (+757), and Ohio (+706),
- The largest decreases were in North Carolina (-2,859), Florida (-2,429), California (-1,876), Virginia (-824), and Washington (-698).
Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower in the short end and modestly higher in the long end:
- 2- year yield 4.241%, -2.7 basis points
- 5- year yield 4.247%, -2.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.415%, -1.0 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.605%, +0.5 basis points
Looking at the premarket for US stocks, the post election rally has continued.:
- Dow industrial average positive 40.07 points. Yesterday the Dow industrial average rose 3.57%, its largest increase since 3.7% on November 10, 2023
- S&P index +13.96 points. Yesterday index rose to 2.53%, it's largest increase since 3.1% on November 30, 2022
- NASDAQ index +84.42 points. Yesterday, the index rose 2.95%, it's largest increase since 2.96% on February 22, 2024..