- Prior week initial claims 212.75M
- Initial jobless claims 223K vs 220K estimate. Highest to the 1st week of December 2024
- 4-week MA of initial jobless claims 213.50K vs 212.75K last week
- Prior week continuing claims 1.859M revised to 1.853M
- Continuing claims 1.899M vs 1.862M estimate. The Continuing claims have not been above the 1.900M in 30-weeks
- 4-week MA of continuing claims 1.866M vs 1.865M last week.
The data is showing a little weakness in the jobs with the continuing claims just under 1.900M which we have not seen for 30 weeks.