Prior week initial claims 212.75M

Initial jobless claims 223K vs 220K estimate. Highest to the 1st week of December 2024

4-week MA of initial jobless claims 213.50K vs 212.75K last week

Prior week continuing claims 1.859M revised to 1.853M

Continuing claims 1.899M vs 1.862M estimate. The Continuing claims have not been above the 1.900M in 30-weeks

4-week MA of continuing claims 1.866M vs 1.865M last week.

The data is showing a little weakness in the jobs with the continuing claims just under 1.900M which we have not seen for 30 weeks.