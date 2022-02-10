Initial jobless claims

prior week 238K revised to 239K

Initial jobless claims Read this Term 223K versus 230K estimate

4- week MA initial jobs claims 253.25K vs 255.250K last week

Continuing claims 1.621M versus 1.615M

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.634M vs 1.618M last week

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 29 were in Pennsylvania (+2,735), Georgia (+1,551), Michigan (+1,238), Indiana (+939), and Texas (+785),

The largest decreases were in Ohio (-4,847), California (-2,595), Kentucky (-2,318), Utah (-1,870), and Alabama (-1,343).

The focus is on the higher CPI data. With the 10 year yield now up 5 basis points at 1.979%. The two year yield is up 1.452% up 10 basis points on the day.

The expectations for a 50 basis point increase in March has moved above 50% in the initial reaction from about 30% before the release.

US stocks of move down with the Dow now down -122 points. The NASDAQ is down -207 points

The US dollar has moved higher with the:

EURUSD breaking to a new week a low below the 1.1400 level.

GBPUSD is just now breaking below its 200 hour moving average at 1.35323. The 100 hour moving averages It is at 1.15401. Stay below those levels is more bearish

USDJPY is moving to a new high going back to January 5 at 116.14