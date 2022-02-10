The focus is on the higher CPI data. With the 10 year yield now up 5 basis points at 1.979%. The two year yield is up 1.452% up 10 basis points on the day.
The expectations for a 50 basis point increase in March has moved above 50% in the initial reaction from about 30% before the release.
US stocks of move down with the Dow now down -122 points. The NASDAQ is down -207 points
The US dollar has moved higher with the:
- EURUSD breaking to a new week a low below the 1.1400 level.
- GBPUSD is just now breaking below its 200 hour moving average at 1.35323. The 100 hour moving averages It is at 1.15401. Stay below those levels is more bearish
- USDJPY is moving to a new high going back to January 5 at 116.14