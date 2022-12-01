Initial jobless claims
US initial jobless claims and three-month moving average

The scare from last week where the claims rose to 241K has been reversed in the current week. Perhaps seasonal issue? Or we wait till next week to see if there is any deterioration. Earlier today, the challenger layoffs came in at .8 35K up from 33843K last month. The US nonfarm payroll data will be released tomorrow with expectations of around 200 K. The unemployment rate is expected at 3.7%. Last month NFP rose by 261K.