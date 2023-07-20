Initial jobless claims moving back down

Prior week initial jobless claims 237K

Initial jobless claims 228K versus 242K estimate

4-week moving average dipped to 237.5K vs 246.75K last week

Continuing claims 1.754M versus 1.729M estimate

prior week continuing claims 1.729M revised to 1.721M estimate

4-week moving average continuing claims dipped to 1.7315M versus 1.7333M last week.

The data in the initial claims corresponds with the BLS survey week. That is better than last month. The continuing claims did tick to the upside after trending more to the downside of late: