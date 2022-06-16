US initial jobless claims 229K vs 215K estimate
The weekly US initial jobless claims and continuing claims
- Prior report 229K revised to 232K
- Initial jobless claims
Jobless Claims
Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or persons filing for unemployment for the first time. Additionally, this also entails continuing jobless claims, indicating unemployed people who have been receiving unemployment benefits previously.Why Jobless Claims Data Matters in ForexJobless claims can give an important snapshot of the US economy, which has impactful consequences on the US dollar. During times of economic stress, a surge in jobless claims is likely to signal the US economy is performing badly. This was on full display in early 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.Such scenarios reduce risk appetite by investors who traditionally look to the US economy for broader signals. History is full of examples of both expanding and contracting labor markets.By extension, reduced jobless claims traditionally is seen as a strength that can power recoveries or rallies in US markets.It should be noted that initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims often do not yield the same market impact.This is due to the fact that initial jobless claims measure emerging unemployment, which are released one week before continuing jobless claims. As such, the initial claims typically have a higher impact on the markets.
Read this Term 229K vs. 215K estimate.
- 4 week moving average initial jobless claims 218.5K vs. 215.75K initially reported last week
- Continuing claims 1.312M vs 1.302M estimate. Prior month revised to 1.309M vs 1.306M initially reported last week
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.317M vs 1.318M last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending June 4 were in Florida (+2,098), Georgia (+2,060), Pennsylvania (+1,134), Missouri (+1,053), and Illinois (+827),
- The largest decreases were in Michigan (-2,131), Mississippi (-1,723), New York (-631), Oklahoma (-598), and New Jersey (-440).
The initial claims and continuing claims both moved higher than expectations. Employment conditions are weakening. The levels are still very low, but there is some squeaky wheels.
