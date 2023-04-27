- Prior week
- Initial jobs claims 230K versus 248K estimate. Last week revise to 245K from 246K previously reported
- 4 week moving average initial jobless claims 236K versus 240K last week
- Continuing claims 1.858M million versus 1.878 million estimate. The prior week revised lower to 1.861M from 1.865M last
- 4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.837M vs 1.826M last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 15 were in New York (+6,600), Georgia (+3,245), Connecticut (+1,223), Rhode Island (+1,058), and South Carolina (+688),
- The largest decreases were in California (-4,456), Texas (-2,801), Pennsylvania (-1,789), Indiana (-1,516), and Oregon (-1,202).
The jobs data is getting better again.
US stocks are holding to gains so far:
- S&P is up 20 points
- Dow Jones up 150 points
- NASDAQ index is up 126 points
US GDP came in at +1.1% versus 2.0%. The Atlanta FedGDPNow model tumbled to 1.1% from 2.6% in the previous report. Their model nailed the GDP number.