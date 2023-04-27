Initial jobless claims
Initial jobless claims dips

The jobs data is getting better again.

US stocks are holding to gains so far:

  • S&P is up 20 points
  • Dow Jones up 150 points
  • NASDAQ index is up 126 points

US GDP came in at +1.1% versus 2.0%. The Atlanta FedGDPNow model tumbled to 1.1% from 2.6% in the previous report. Their model nailed the GDP number.