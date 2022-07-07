Initial jobless claims
US initial jobless claims comes in at 235K
  • Initial jobless claims 235K vs 230K estimate
  • week moving average 232.5 K vs. 231.7 5K last week
  • Continuing claims 1375M vs 1327M estimate. The low watermark for continuing claims was 1306M
  • 4 week moving average 1.335M vs. last week's 1.3185M
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending June 25 were in New Jersey (+5,569), Massachusetts (+3,217), Ohio (+2,588), Kentucky (+1,478), and Missouri (+1,375),
  • The largest decreases were in California (-2,504), Texas (-2,074), Michigan (-1,683), Pennsylvania (-1,628), and Georgia (-1,606)

US stocks remain higher. With the  futures  implying S&P up 12.32 points and the  NASDAQ  and 40 points.

The next US jobs report from the BLS will released tomorrow with expectations of a gain of 275k vs. 390K. The unemployment rate is him expected to remain steady 3.6%. That rate is close to the 3.5% low from pre-pandemic levels.