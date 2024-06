US initial jobless claims for the current week

Prior week 242K

Initial jobless claims 238K vs 235K estimate

4-week moving averege 232.75K vs 227.25K last week

Continuing Claims 1.828M vs 1.805M estimate

Prior week continuing claims 1.820M revised to 1.813M

4-week Moving average for continuing claims 1.806M vs 1.795M last week

The claims data is for the survey week and as such is higher than the prior month.