Initial jobless claims

Prior was 248K revise marginally higher to 250K

Initial jobless claims 239K vs 240k estimate

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 234.25K versus prior week of 231.50K

Continuing claims 1.716M vs 1.700M estimate

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.693M vs 1.701M last week

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending August 5 were in Ohio (+5,406), California (+2,363), Texas (+2,237), New Jersey (+1,622), and Connecticut (+1,288),

The largest decreases in initial claims were in Missouri (-781), Florida (-410), Iowa (-335), Arkansas (-198), and Kentucky (-79).

There is some chatter that the Yellow bankruptcy may have contributed to the spike higher over the last few weeks.