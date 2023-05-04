- Prior report 230K revise to 229K
- Initial claims for the week ending April 29 were 242,000, with an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.
- The 4-week moving average of initial claims increased by 3,500 to reach 239,250.
- The insured unemployment rate for the week ending April 22 was 1.2 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's rate.
- The number of continuing claims during the week ending April 22 was 1,805,000, showing a decrease of 38,000 from the revised level of the previous week.
- The 4-week moving average for continuing claims decreased by 4,500 to reach 1,828,250.
