- Prior week 258K revised to 260K
- Initial jobless claims 241K vs 260K est
- 4-week moving average initial jobless claims 236.25K vs 231.5K prior
- Continuing Claims 1.867M vs 1.865M estimate.
- Prior week of continuing claims revised to 1.858M versus 1.861M previously reported
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.843M vs 1.831M prior week (revised)
Looking at the largest increases and decreases. There was a jump in North Carolina and Florida that was likely hurricane related. Overall with the decline in initial jobless claims for the week, it continues to paint a solid picture in the employment market
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending October 5 were in Michigan (+9,389), North Carolina (+8,714), Ohio (+4,648), California (+4,068), and Florida (+4,021),
- The largest decreases were in Wyoming (-24), Idaho (-21), Louisiana (-13), Massachusetts (-12), and Alaska (-10).