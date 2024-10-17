Prior week 258K revised to 260K

Initial jobless claims 241K vs 260K est

4-week moving average initial jobless claims 236.25K vs 231.5K prior

Continuing Claims 1.867M vs 1.865M estimate.

Prior week of continuing claims revised to 1.858M versus 1.861M previously reported

4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.843M vs 1.831M prior week (revised)

Looking at the largest increases and decreases. There was a jump in North Carolina and Florida that was likely hurricane related. Overall with the decline in initial jobless claims for the week, it continues to paint a solid picture in the employment market