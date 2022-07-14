For the current week:

  • Initial jobless claims 244K vs 235K estimate. Last week was unrevised at 235K
  • 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 235.75 vs 232.50K last week
  • continuing claims 1.331M vs 1.383M estimate. Last week 1.372M
  • 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.372M vs 1.334M last week.
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending July 2 were in New York (+5,165), Michigan (+5,104), Georgia (+2,935), California (+2,823), and Mississippi (+1,364),
  • The largest decreases were in Illinois (-1,508), Kentucky (-1,232), Missouri (-1,061), Ohio (-998), and Pennsylvania (-971).

The initial claims have been ticking up of late.

