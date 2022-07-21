Initial jobless claims
Initial jobless claims continue the tick higher
  • Initial jobless claims 251k vs 240K estimate
  • prior week prior week 244K
  • 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 240.5K vs 236.00K last week
  • continuing claims 1.384M vs 1340M estimate. Last week 1.333M vs 1.331M previously reported
  • 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.3253M vs. previous 1.3400M
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending July 9 were in New York (+10,051), Kentucky (+3,061), Arizona (+2,447), Ohio (+2,274), and Indiana (+2,234),
  • The largest decreases were in California (-3,801), New Jersey (-3,332), Georgia (-1,859), Mississippi (-678), and Rhode Island (-484).

 Jobless claims  continue to tick higher as the impact from higher rates and expected slower growth work its way to the jobs market slowly.