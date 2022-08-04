- Prior week 256K revised to 254K from 256K
- Initial jobless claims 260K vs. 259K estimate
- 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 254.75K vs 248.75K
- Continuing claims 1.416M vs. 1.370M estimate
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.375M vs 1.364M last week
The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending July 23 were in Kentucky (+1,051), Virginia (+283), New Mexico (+51), the Virgin Islands (+21), and South Dakota (+7), while the largest decreases were in Massachusetts (-7,490), New York (-5,769), South Carolina (-3,170), California (-3,122), and Alabama (-2,125).
The US nonfarm payroll jobs report will be released tomorrow with expectations of again around 250K.
