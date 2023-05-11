Initial jobless claims
The data move to the upside is starting to support weaker employment. The question is can a soft landing still be achieved. Yesterday, Bank of America said that credit card spending decreased especially for high wage earners who have been disproportionately affected by job cuts so far. The data (along with the weaker than expected PPI) support a Fed that is likely to keep rates unchanged.

The 2 year yield is trading down -6.8 basis points to 3.832%. The 10 year yield is trading down 6.8 basis points at 3.367%.

In the US stock market, the Dow is lower by 80 points. Disney shares are weighing on that index. The NASDAQ index is currently up 45 points and the S&P index is trading near unchanged