Trade
  • Prior month $-78.2 billion revised to $-78.9 billion
  • US international trade deficit for December $-98.4 billion versus $-96.6 billion estimate. The 2nd largest trade deficit going back to 1992.
  • Goods trade balance $-122.01 billion versus $-122.11 billion preliminary. Last month $-103.5 billion
  • Exports $266.5 billion, $-7.1 billion or minus -2.6% versus November
  • imports $364.9 billion, +$12.4 billion versus November

Details from the BEA

Exports of goods decreased $7.5 billion to $170.2 billion in December.

Exports of goods on a Census basis decreased $6.7 billion.

  • Consumer goods decreased $1.8 billion.
    • Pharmaceutical preparations decreased $1.4 billion.
  • Industrial supplies and materials decreased $1.8 billion.
    • Crude oil decreased $0.9 billion.
    • Other petroleum products decreased $0.3 billion.
    • Other precious metals decreased $0.3 billion.
    • Fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides decreased $0.3 billion.
  • Capital goods decreased $1.4 billion.
    • Computers decreased $0.9 billion.
    • Civilian aircraft increased $1.4 billion.
  • Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines decreased $0.9 billion.
    • Trucks, buses, and special purpose vehicles decreased $0.4 billion.
    • Other automotive parts and accessories decreased $0.3 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments decreased $0.8 billion.

Exports of services increased $0.4 billion to $96.3 billion in December.

  • Travel increased $0.3 billion.
  • Financial services increased $0.1 billion.

Imports of goods increased $11.4 billion to $293.1 billion in December.

Imports of goods on a Census basis increased $11.3 billion.

  • Industrial supplies and materials increased $10.8 billion.
    • Finished metal shapes increased $9.2 billion.
    • Nonmonetary gold increased $1.0 billion.
  • Consumer goods increased $2.2 billion.
    • Toys, games, and sporting goods increased $0.8 billion.
    • Cell phones and other household goods increased $0.8 billion.
  • Capital goods increased $1.3 billion.
    • Computers increased $1.2 billion.
    • Computer accessories increased $0.9 billion.
    • Civilian aircraft decreased $1.1 billion.
  • Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines decreased $2.2 billion.
    • Passenger cars decreased $1.6 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments increased $0.1 billion.

Imports of services increased $1.0 billion to $71.8 billion in December.

  • Transport increased $0.5 billion.
  • Travel increased $0.3 billion.

What were the surpluses/deficits by country:

Surpluses (in billions of dollars):

  • Netherlands: $5.0
  • South and Central America: $3.5
  • United Kingdom: $2.3
  • Hong Kong: $0.7
  • Brazil: $0.4
  • Saudi Arabia: $0.4
  • Belgium: $0.3
  • Australia: $0.2

Deficits (in billions of dollars):

  • China: $25.3
  • European Union: $20.4
  • Mexico: $15.2
  • Switzerland: $13.0
  • Vietnam: $11.4
  • Canada: $7.9
  • Germany: $7.6
  • Taiwan: $6.9
  • Ireland: $6.2
  • South Korea: $5.6
  • Japan: $5.5
  • India: $4.9
  • Italy: $4.1
  • Malaysia: $2.5
  • France: $1.1
  • Israel: $0.8
  • Singapore: $0.4

Some highlights:

  • The deficit with Switzerland increased $9.1 billion to $13.0 billion in December. Exports decreased $0.7 billion to $1.2 billion and imports increased $8.4 billion to $14.2 billion. That is a big change.
  • The deficit with Canada increased $2.9 billion to $7.9 billion in December. Exports decreased $0.4 billion to $29.1 billion and imports increased $2.5 billion to $37.0 billion. That makes sense given all the barkng about Canada.
  • The deficit with Ireland decreased $3.1 billion to $6.2 billion in December. Exports decreased $0.1 billion to $1.2 billion and imports decreased $3.2 billion to $7.5 billion

The data points to the import of goods ahead of tariffs. Most of the increase in imports was in industrial supplies and materials which increased by $10.8 billion. The larger trade deficit also plays into the hands of Trump raising tariffs. The higher the deficit the louder he can be about bringing manufacturing back to the US.