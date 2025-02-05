Prior month $-78.2 billion revised to $-78.9 billion

US international trade deficit for December $-98.4 billion versus $-96.6 billion estimate. The 2nd largest trade deficit going back to 1992.

Goods trade balance $-122.01 billion versus $-122.11 billion preliminary. Last month $-103.5 billion

Exports $266.5 billion, $-7.1 billion or minus -2.6% versus November

imports $364.9 billion, +$12.4 billion versus November

Details from the BEA

Exports of goods decreased $7.5 billion to $170.2 billion in December.

Exports of goods on a Census basis decreased $6.7 billion.

Consumer goods decreased $1.8 billion. Pharmaceutical preparations decreased $1.4 billion.

Industrial supplies and materials decreased $1.8 billion. Crude oil decreased $0.9 billion. Other petroleum products decreased $0.3 billion. Other precious metals decreased $0.3 billion. Fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides decreased $0.3 billion.

Capital goods decreased $1.4 billion. Computers decreased $0.9 billion. Civilian aircraft increased $1.4 billion.

Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines decreased $0.9 billion. Trucks, buses, and special purpose vehicles decreased $0.4 billion. Other automotive parts and accessories decreased $0.3 billion.



Net balance of payments adjustments decreased $0.8 billion.

Exports of services increased $0.4 billion to $96.3 billion in December.

Travel increased $0.3 billion.

Financial services increased $0.1 billion.

Imports of goods increased $11.4 billion to $293.1 billion in December.

Imports of goods on a Census basis increased $11.3 billion.

Industrial supplies and materials increased $10.8 billion. Finished metal shapes increased $9.2 billion. Nonmonetary gold increased $1.0 billion.

Consumer goods increased $2.2 billion. Toys, games, and sporting goods increased $0.8 billion. Cell phones and other household goods increased $0.8 billion.

Capital goods increased $1.3 billion. Computers increased $1.2 billion. Computer accessories increased $0.9 billion. Civilian aircraft decreased $1.1 billion.

Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines decreased $2.2 billion. Passenger cars decreased $1.6 billion.



Net balance of payments adjustments increased $0.1 billion.

Imports of services increased $1.0 billion to $71.8 billion in December.

Transport increased $0.5 billion.

Travel increased $0.3 billion.

What were the surpluses/deficits by country:

Surpluses (in billions of dollars):

Netherlands: $5.0

South and Central America: $3.5

United Kingdom: $2.3

Hong Kong: $0.7

Brazil: $0.4

Saudi Arabia: $0.4

Belgium: $0.3

Australia: $0.2

Deficits (in billions of dollars):

China: $25.3

European Union: $20.4

Mexico: $15.2

Switzerland: $13.0

Vietnam: $11.4

Canada: $7.9

Germany: $7.6

Taiwan: $6.9

Ireland: $6.2

South Korea: $5.6

Japan: $5.5

India: $4.9

Italy: $4.1

Malaysia: $2.5

France: $1.1

Israel: $0.8

Singapore: $0.4

Some highlights:

The deficit with Switzerland increased $9.1 billion to $13.0 billion in December. Exports decreased $0.7 billion to $1.2 billion and imports increased $8.4 billion to $14.2 billion. That is a big change.

The deficit with Canada increased $2.9 billion to $7.9 billion in December. Exports decreased $0.4 billion to $29.1 billion and imports increased $2.5 billion to $37.0 billion. That makes sense given all the barkng about Canada.

The deficit with Ireland decreased $3.1 billion to $6.2 billion in December. Exports decreased $0.1 billion to $1.2 billion and imports decreased $3.2 billion to $7.5 billion

The data points to the import of goods ahead of tariffs. Most of the increase in imports was in industrial supplies and materials which increased by $10.8 billion. The larger trade deficit also plays into the hands of Trump raising tariffs. The higher the deficit the louder he can be about bringing manufacturing back to the US.