Goods and services deficit

Prior month $-74.6B

US international trade $-75.1B vs $-76.2 billion estimate.

Goods trade balance $--99.37B vs $-100.68 prior month

services trade surplus $25.1 billion

export $261.7 billion or -0.7%

imports $336.7 billion or -0.3%

the US trade data is in reality a trade deficit each and every month. The deficits have been rising of the late (see chart below) but is still lower (lower deficit) from May 2022 levels.