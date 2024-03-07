- Prior $-64.2 billion (revised from $-62.2 billion)
- International trade deficit $-67.4 billion versus $-63.5 billion estimate (larger since April last year)
- Goods trade deficit $-90.51 billion versus -87.89 billion last month.
Imports and exports:
- January exports amounted to $257.2 billion, an increase of $0.3 billion from December exports. Exports increased by 0.1%
- January imports reached $324.6 billion, rising by $3.6 billion from December imports. Imports increased by 1.1%
- The goods and services deficit in January increased by $3.3 billion, with the goods deficit widening to $91.6 billion and the services surplus reducing to $24.2 billion.
- Year-over-year, the goods and services deficit decreased by $2.9 billion, or 4.1%, from January 2023.
- Exports year-over-year decreased by $1.0 billion or 0.4%, while imports fell by $3.9 billion or 1.2%.