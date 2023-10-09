A senior U.S. defense official has confirmed that the US military is "surging" fresh supplies of air defenses, munitions and other security assistance to Israel. The spoke on condition of anonymity to Pentagon reporters
This, of course, is in response to the massive Hamas terrorist attack over the weekend.
- "We are surging support to Israel... We remain in constant ongoing contact with our counterparts in Israel to determine and then support their most urgent requirements."
- the official said Washington was contacting the defense industry to expedite pending Israeli orders, and looking at the U.S. military's own stockpiles to help fill Israeli gaps
- "We are able to continue our support both to Ukraine, to Israel, and maintain our own global readiness,"
- said there was not yet any evidence seen by the United States of Iran being behind the attack in Israel
- "Of course, Iran is in the picture. Iran has provided support for years to the Hamas and Hezbollah. But we have no information corroborating the specifics of the Wall Street Journal story at this time"