Prior was 55.1

employment index 51.3 versus 54.0 prior

new orders index 52.2 versus 62.6 expected

prices paid index 59.5 versus 65.6 prior

new export orders 43.7 versus 61.7 last month

imports 43.6versus 52.6 last month

backlog of orders 48.5 versus 52.8 last month

inventories 52.8 versus 50.6 last month

supplier deliveries 45.8 versus 47.6 last month

inventory sentiment 57.9 versus 55.3 last month

That drop in new orders is a sharp one and overall this looks like a survey that's recoiling from a bank crisis. Now the question is: Does it recover quickly from the banking rout? Or is there a lasting change in market/consumer psychology? We won't know until next month but at least the lower inflation number will give the Fed some comfort.

Note that we also saw a drop in this survey in January, only for it to quickly rebound. That's unusual for this survey, which is usually a great forward-looking barometer.

Comments in the report: