Prior was 51.9

employment index 49.2 versus 50.8 prior

new orders index 52.9 versus 56.1 expected

prices paid index 56.2 versus 59.6 prior -- lowest since May 2020

new export orders 59.0 versus 60.9 last month

imports 50.0 versus 51.3 last month

backlog of orders 40.9 versus 49.7 last month

inventories 58.3 versus 47.2 last month

supplier deliveries 47.7 versus 48.6 last month

inventory sentiment 61.0 versus 48.9 last month

Bad news is good news as the market cheers a softer reading. The odds of the Fed staying on hold rose with this report to 27% from 30%. The US dollar has fallen across the board as both the headline and price metrics dip.

Comments in the report: