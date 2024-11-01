ISM manufacturing

Prices paid 54.8 vs 48.5 expected (48.3 prior) -- highest since May

(48.3 prior) -- highest since May Employment 44.4 vs 43.9 prior

New orders 47.1 vs 46.1 prior

Production 46.2 vs 49.8 prior

Supplier deliveries 52.0 vs 52.2 prior

Inventories 42.6 vs 43.9 prior

Backlog of orders 42.3 vs 44.1 prior

New export orders 45.5 vs 45.3 prior

Imports 48.3 vs 48.3 prior

This is a miss and that's dovish but the jump in prices could also get the Fed's attention, though it's an odd one give the fall in fuel prices. The prices paid number is the highest since May but it comes after the lowest number of the year.

Overall, it's a tough stretch for manufacturing right now and there is no reason to see a quick turn.