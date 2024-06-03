The PMI from S&P is the warm-up, due at 9.45am US Eastern time. The ISM manufacturing PMI is of more focus, that's due at 10am.

You can see the consensus median estimate for both in the screenshot below:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

***

Taking a look at the range of expectations compared to the median consensus (the 'expected' in the screenshot above) for the ISM data point, the range of expectations is showing:

minimum 48.7 to maximum of 50.5

Construction spending will also be of some interest, the range is:

-0.5 to +0.5%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: