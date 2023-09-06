ISM Services PMI is due at 10am US Eastern time.

Bank of America preview comments. Analysts at the bank are looking for further USD appreciation and discuss their preview in those terms.

In the near-term, we see tomorrow's ISM Services as the next key watchpoint for the USD given the inherent linkages between the service sector, labour market and stickiness of inflation and the rates outlook.

With added focus due to the softness in recent analogous prints in China and the euro area, an upside print would serve to further underscore this divergence and help justify recent FX moves.

However, a softer print could point to a more uniform global trend which could drive a retracement of recent USD moves.

You'll also see the Bank of Canada decision is due at 10 am US Eastern time also.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking much later than the time listed in the data calendar.