- Prior was +122K (revised to +176K)
- Goods producing -6K
- Service providing +190K
- Pay gains for job stayers 4.7% vs 4.6% prior
- Pay growth for job changers 6.8% vs 7.1% prior
“We had a strong start to 2025 but it masked a dichotomy in the labor market,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Consumer-facing industries drove hiring, while job growth was weaker in business services and production.”
More than half of the jobs gains were in 'trade/transportation/utilities' and in 'leisure/hospitality'.
Overall, this adds an upwards bias to non-farm payrolls but this report's correlation with NFP is tenuous at best.