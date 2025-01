Prior was 104.7 (revised to 109.5)

Present Situation Index 134.3 vs. 145.2 prior

Expectations Index 83.9 vs 81.1 prior (revised to 86.5)

12-month inflation expectations 5.3% vs 5.0% prior

The University of Michigan survey last week was surprisingly soft so eyes are fixed on the upcoming data on consumers and retail sales.

It doesn't look like we're getting some kind of breakout in this survey as it's reeled back in after the election.