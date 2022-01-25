Prior was 115.8

Present situation 148.2 vs 144.1 prior

Expectations 90.8 versus 96.9 prior (revised to 96.9)

The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances over the next six months all increased

11.3% of consumers said jobs are “hard to get,” down from 11.7%.

21.1% of consumers said business conditions were “good,” up from 19.4%.

23.8% of consumers expect business conditions will improve, down from 25.4%.

This is a surprise. Omicron is certainly weighing and you would expect to see that in a weak present situation index and better expectations. Instead, it's the opposite.

The survey noted that concerns about inflation fell for the second month.