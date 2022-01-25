- Prior was 115.8
- Present situation 148.2 vs 144.1 prior
- Expectations 90.8 versus 96.9 prior (revised to 96.9)
- The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances over the next six months all increased
- 11.3% of consumers said jobs are “hard to get,” down from 11.7%.
- 21.1% of consumers said business conditions were “good,” up from 19.4%.
- 23.8% of consumers expect business conditions will improve, down from 25.4%.
This is a surprise. Omicron is certainly weighing and you would expect to see that in a weak present situation index and better expectations. Instead, it's the opposite.
The survey noted that concerns about inflation fell for the second month.