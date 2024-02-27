US durable goods orders

Prior was 0.0% (revised to -0.3%)

Non-defense capital goods orders ex-air +0.1% vs +0.1% expected

Prior non-defense capital goods orders ex-air +0.3% (revised to -0.6%)

Ex transport -0.3% vs +0.2% expected

Ex defense -7.3% vs +0.5% prior

Shipments -0.9%

I would expect to see some lower Q1 GDP estimates on these numbers. Digging into the data, the only notable growth in orders was in 'computers and related products', which is strongly suspect is AI computer chips and the the like. The shipments were up 5.7% and new orders up 5.8%.